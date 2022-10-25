Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 6
When the magical rainbow water goes out of balance, Samira sends the girls through the waterfall to a new world - Rainbow Zahramay. There, they meet a Waterfall Genie who can help them.

S3 Ep. 6 - Rainbow Zahramay

S3 Ep. 5 - Nazboo's Family Reunion / The Darpoppy

When Nazboo's siblings come to visit, Zeta recruits them to help take the girls' gems when they're not home. When Zac wishes himself into the forest, Kaz and the girls go on an adventure to find him.

S3 Ep. 4 - Samira And Zeta / The Zeta Touch

Samira tells the girls the story of how she and Zeta first met and how they were once best friends. The girls must stop Zeta when she has the power to grow magical vines and gems.

S3 Ep. 3 - Carpet Troubles / Dragon Tales

The girls visit the carpet vendor to fix their carpet, while Zeta and Nazboo plan to take some magic thread. Zeta and Nazboo tell the girls the fun story of how they first met.

S3 Ep. 2 - Genie For A Day / Zac The Clueless Detective

When Leah wishes to be a genie for the day, Zeta uses magic to have Leah grant her wishes. When Zac thinks the girls are missing, he plays detective and goes on the search with Kaz.

S3 Ep. 1 - Underground Bound / Wishy Washy Genie

As the girls search for Leah's lost necklace, an underground creature finds it and begins making wishes. Later, Zac makes a wish and the kids have to search for a powerful genie to reverse it.

Season 3