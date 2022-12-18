Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 20

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - A Pirate Genie's Life For Me / Wacky Wishes
The girls join the Pirate Genie, on an adventure to find a magical Rainbow Pearl to power her ship. Zeta takes a crystal with wishes inside it and uses her magic to make it grant the wishes for her.
S3 Ep. 19 - Brave-Ish / Nazboo's Magic Kazoo
When Kaz worries he's not brave enough, he adventures with the kids to find a Bravery Gem to help him. Nazboo finds a kazoo that makes magic stronger when you play it, including Zeta's.
S3 Ep. 18 - Zahra-Glitter, Zahra-Glow
The girls celebrate Cuddle Buddy Day by helping the Animal Genie deliver pets. But when Zeta uses a spell to make everything dark, the Animal Genie must team up with the Glitter Genie to fix things.
S3 Ep. 17 - A Lightning Colt For Shaya / A Special Delivery
The girls travel with Shaya to an island where they meet the Animal Genie who looks after all animals. Shimmer and Shine tell Leah the story of how they met Tala and Nahal..
S3 Ep. 16 - Nila Out Of Water / I Dream Of Zeta
Nila, the mermaid has always wanted to see Zahramay Falls, so the girls take her on a magical tour. When the girls help the Dream Genie's apprentice deliver dreams, they accidentally swap them around.
S3 Ep. 15 - Zahramay Dreams / Careful What You Wish For
The girls meet the Dream Genie and her apprentice, who have the power to make dreams come true. Samira gives the kids a tour of her palace where she makes wishing items for Leah's world.
S3 Ep. 14 - Snow Time To Spare / Pet Games
The girls help Layla, the Ice Genie, create fun snow decorations for the upcoming Frosty Fun Festival. The kids hold a fun sports competition for their pets, Nazboo, and his siblings.