Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 19
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

22 mins

S3 Ep. 20 - A Pirate Genie's Life For Me / Wacky Wishes

The girls join the Pirate Genie, on an adventure to find a magical Rainbow Pearl to power her ship. Zeta takes a crystal with wishes inside it and uses her magic to make it grant the wishes for her.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 19 - Brave-Ish / Nazboo's Magic Kazoo

When Kaz worries he's not brave enough, he adventures with the kids to find a Bravery Gem to help him. Nazboo finds a kazoo that makes magic stronger when you play it, including Zeta's.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 18 - Zahra-Glitter, Zahra-Glow

The girls celebrate Cuddle Buddy Day by helping the Animal Genie deliver pets. But when Zeta uses a spell to make everything dark, the Animal Genie must team up with the Glitter Genie to fix things.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - A Lightning Colt For Shaya / A Special Delivery

The girls travel with Shaya to an island where they meet the Animal Genie who looks after all animals. Shimmer and Shine tell Leah the story of how they met Tala and Nahal..

22 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Nila Out Of Water / I Dream Of Zeta

Nila, the mermaid has always wanted to see Zahramay Falls, so the girls take her on a magical tour. When the girls help the Dream Genie's apprentice deliver dreams, they accidentally swap them around.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 15 - Zahramay Dreams / Careful What You Wish For

The girls meet the Dream Genie and her apprentice, who have the power to make dreams come true. Samira gives the kids a tour of her palace where she makes wishing items for Leah's world.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 14 - Snow Time To Spare / Pet Games

The girls help Layla, the Ice Genie, create fun snow decorations for the upcoming Frosty Fun Festival. The kids hold a fun sports competition for their pets, Nazboo, and his siblings.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 13 - Glitter Glitch! / Coral Chaos

The girls visit the Glitter Genie to learn glitter magic, but something is causing Shimmer to keep messing up. The girls visit the Gem Princess, who takes them underwater to a beautiful coral reef.

Season 3