Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 14

Episodes
S3 Ep. 17 - A Lightning Colt For Shaya / A Special Delivery
The girls travel with Shaya to an island where they meet the Animal Genie who looks after all animals. Shimmer and Shine tell Leah the story of how they met Tala and Nahal..
S3 Ep. 16 - Nila Out Of Water / I Dream Of Zeta
Nila, the mermaid has always wanted to see Zahramay Falls, so the girls take her on a magical tour. When the girls help the Dream Genie's apprentice deliver dreams, they accidentally swap them around.
S3 Ep. 15 - Zahramay Dreams / Careful What You Wish For
The girls meet the Dream Genie and her apprentice, who have the power to make dreams come true. Samira gives the kids a tour of her palace where she makes wishing items for Leah's world.
S3 Ep. 14 - Snow Time To Spare / Pet Games
The girls help Layla, the Ice Genie, create fun snow decorations for the upcoming Frosty Fun Festival. The kids hold a fun sports competition for their pets, Nazboo, and his siblings.
S3 Ep. 13 - Glitter Glitch! / Coral Chaos
The girls visit the Glitter Genie to learn glitter magic, but something is causing Shimmer to keep messing up. The girls visit the Gem Princess, who takes them underwater to a beautiful coral reef.
S3 Ep. 12 - All That Glitters / Grab That Gem!
Zeta steals the Glitter Genie's staff. If the girls don't get it back in time, the Glitter Genie's palace will disappear! When the girls discover a blank gem, they take it to meet the Gem Princess.
S3 Ep. 11 - Whatever Floats Your Boat / Waterbent
A cute little Zenguin takes a wishing coin and leads the girls on a chase around their new boat. The girls visit the Waterfall Genie at her home for a pool party, not knowing that Zeta is close behind.