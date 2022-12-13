Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 13

Episodes
S3 Ep. 14 - Snow Time To Spare / Pet Games
The girls help Layla, the Ice Genie, create fun snow decorations for the upcoming Frosty Fun Festival. The kids hold a fun sports competition for their pets, Nazboo, and his siblings.
S3 Ep. 13 - Glitter Glitch! / Coral Chaos
The girls visit the Glitter Genie to learn glitter magic, but something is causing Shimmer to keep messing up. The girls visit the Gem Princess, who takes them underwater to a beautiful coral reef.
S3 Ep. 12 - All That Glitters / Grab That Gem!
Zeta steals the Glitter Genie's staff. If the girls don't get it back in time, the Glitter Genie's palace will disappear! When the girls discover a blank gem, they take it to meet the Gem Princess.
S3 Ep. 11 - Whatever Floats Your Boat / Waterbent
A cute little Zenguin takes a wishing coin and leads the girls on a chase around their new boat. The girls visit the Waterfall Genie at her home for a pool party, not knowing that Zeta is close behind.
S3 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Nope / Treehouse Retreat
The girls befriend a cute creature, only to find out that their magic doesn't work when it's nearby. Zeta's relaxing night at the treehouse is halted when the girls show up.
S3 Ep. 9 - Hounded / The Sorceress' Apprentice
Zac uses a wish to bring his dog Rocket to Zahramay Falls - but the genies mistake him for a monster.After using magic to make Zac forget who he is, Zeta trains him as her apprentice.
S3 Ep. 8 - Dance Magic
Samira takes the girls to learn dance magic, but when Zeta takes the instructor's magic shoes and uses them to try taking over Zahramay Falls, the girls must use the dances they learned to stop her.