Shimmer And Shine - S3 Ep. 11

Episodes
S3 Ep. 12 - All That Glitters / Grab That Gem!
Zeta steals the Glitter Genie's staff. If the girls don't get it back in time, the Glitter Genie's palace will disappear! When the girls discover a blank gem, they take it to meet the Gem Princess.
S3 Ep. 11 - Whatever Floats Your Boat / Waterbent
A cute little Zenguin takes a wishing coin and leads the girls on a chase around their new boat. The girls visit the Waterfall Genie at her home for a pool party, not knowing that Zeta is close behind.
S3 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Nope / Treehouse Retreat
The girls befriend a cute creature, only to find out that their magic doesn't work when it's nearby. Zeta's relaxing night at the treehouse is halted when the girls show up.
S3 Ep. 9 - Hounded / The Sorceress' Apprentice
Zac uses a wish to bring his dog Rocket to Zahramay Falls - but the genies mistake him for a monster.After using magic to make Zac forget who he is, Zeta trains him as her apprentice.
S3 Ep. 8 - Dance Magic
Samira takes the girls to learn dance magic, but when Zeta takes the instructor's magic shoes and uses them to try taking over Zahramay Falls, the girls must use the dances they learned to stop her.
S3 Ep. 7 - Hairdos And Don'ts / Flower Power
The girls meet a genie with the power to change hairstyles, but Zeta's determined to take the power for herself. The girls travel to a magic garden, where they shrink in size and explore.
S3 Ep. 6 - Rainbow Zahramay
When the magical rainbow water goes out of balance, Samira sends the girls through the waterfall to a new world - Rainbow Zahramay. There, they meet a Waterfall Genie who can help them.