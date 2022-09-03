Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 7
When Zeta steals Samira's necklace, the genies must get it back before she figures out its special power. Later, when Zeta steals Samira's staff and turns everyone into chickens, she must be stopped.

S2 Ep. 14 - Pet Bedroom / Boom Zahra-Mom

Leah baby sits the rambunctious pets as Shimmer and Shine secretly build them new, fun bedrooms. Later, when a baby bird mistakes Zeta for its mum, the girls must help her return it to its nest.

S2 Ep. 13 - The Crystal Queen / The Glob

When Zeta traps Samira in a magical cave, the girls seek the help of Samira's mentor. The girls accidentally create a fun, sticky glob of candy who's curious about everything.

S2 Ep. 12 - Now You See Her / Untamed Talent

Leah makes friends with a fox that can turn invisible while Zeta tries to capture the fox for its magic. Tala, Nahal, and Parisa perform in a talent show as Zeta and Nazboo try to steal the show.

S2 Ep. 11 - Volcano Drain-O / Cleanie Genies

When Zeta and Nazboo suck all the glitter out of a volcano, the girls must travel into the volcano to stop them. Later, Zeta steals Leah, Shimmer and Shine's magical gem, which causes lots of trouble.

S2 Ep. 10 - Size Of The Beholder / Zoomicorn Toss

Zeta uses a magical gem to shrink everything in Zahramay Falls, including Leah, Shimmer and Shine. Later, Leah, Zac, Zeta and the genies compete in the most fun sport in Zahramay Falls: Zoomicorn Toss.

S2 Ep. 9 - Double Trouble / Zany Ziffilon

Leah, Shimmer and Shine discover a magical gem that makes two of everything, including Zeta! Zac wishes for a pet Ziffilon for Kaz, which turns out to be more trouble and fun than they were expecting.

S2 Ep. 8 - Dragon Pox / Lightning In A Bottle

Nazboo gets sick with Dragon Pox, and Leah, Shimmer, and Shine go on an adventure to find the cure. Later, the girls meet a Lightning Genie and help him catch his run-away lightning bolt.

S2 Ep. 7 - Bling, Bling / Staffinated

Season 2