Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Mermaid Mayhem / Snow Place We'd Rather Be
Leah, Shimmer, and Shine meet a mermaid and explore her underwater world. Later, Shimmer, Shine, and Leah explore an ice palace in their search for a magical gem.
S2 Ep. 3 - A Tree-Mendous Rescue / Flying Flour
When Leah and her genies are trapped in a cave, it's up to their friends Zac and Kaz to save the day. When the girls bake magical flying cookies, Zeta and Nazboo sneak into their palace to steal the flour.
S2 Ep. 2 - All Bottled Up / Zoom Zahramay
Shimmer and Shine fall for Zeta's bottle trap! Leah and the pets must figure out how to save them. Later, it's the Zahramay Falls Magic Carpet Race! Shimmer, Shine, Leah, and Zeta all compete.