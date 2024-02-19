Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - The Pirate Genie
The girls are in for some fun and adventure when a pirate genie accidentally lands on their doorstep.
S2 Ep. 19 - Bungle In The Jungle / The Mysterious Tower
Zeta traps the girls in an ancient temple where they must work together to escape. Later, Zac, Kaz, and the girls explore a mysterious tower and find a necklace that can turn you into a monster.
S2 Ep. 18 - Trick Or Treasure / Easy As Pie
The girls visit Nila the mermaid for an underwater treasure hunt. Later, Zeta uses a potion to make Zac do everything she says. Can Kaz and the girls stop Zeta before it's too late?
S2 Ep. 17 - Potion Control / Feel Better
When the girls cause Nazboo to inflate like a balloon, Zeta must help them reverse the spell. A sneezing bug buzzes through Zahramay Falls, causing all the genies to create magic when they sneeze.
S2 Ep. 16 - Frosty Fun / Zeta In Training
Little ice sprites use Shimmer and Shine's palace for their games, turning it into a winter wonderland. Later, Samira offers Zeta the chance to be a genie again under one condition.
S2 Ep. 15 - Masquerade Charade / Silent Treatment
Leah, Shimmer and Shine attend a party at Samira's palace. Later, Zeta uses a potion to swap Leah's voice with a bird's. Will Shimmer and Shine understand Leah's tweets?
S2 Ep. 14 - Pet Bedroom / Boom Zahra-Mom
Leah baby sits the rambunctious pets as Shimmer and Shine secretly build them new, fun bedrooms. Later, when a baby bird mistakes Zeta for its mum, the girls must help her return it to its nest.