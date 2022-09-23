Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 17

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Trick Or Treasure / Easy As Pie
The girls visit Nila the mermaid for an underwater treasure hunt. Later, Zeta uses a potion to make Zac do everything she says. Can Kaz and the girls stop Zeta before it's too late?
S2 Ep. 17 - Potion Control / Feel Better
When the girls cause Nazboo to inflate like a balloon, Zeta must help them reverse the spell. A sneezing bug buzzes through Zahramay Falls, causing all the genies to create magic when they sneeze.
S2 Ep. 16 - Frosty Fun / Zeta In Training
Little ice sprites use Shimmer and Shine's palace for their games, turning it into a winter wonderland. Later, Samira offers Zeta the chance to be a genie again under one condition.
S2 Ep. 15 - Masquerade Charade / Silent Treatment
Leah, Shimmer and Shine attend a party at Samira's palace. Later, Zeta uses a potion to swap Leah's voice with a bird's. Will Shimmer and Shine understand Leah's tweets?
S2 Ep. 14 - Pet Bedroom / Boom Zahra-Mom
Leah baby sits the rambunctious pets as Shimmer and Shine secretly build them new, fun bedrooms. Later, when a baby bird mistakes Zeta for its mum, the girls must help her return it to its nest.
S2 Ep. 13 - The Crystal Queen / The Glob
When Zeta traps Samira in a magical cave, the girls seek the help of Samira's mentor. The girls accidentally create a fun, sticky glob of candy who's curious about everything.
S2 Ep. 12 - Now You See Her / Untamed Talent
Leah makes friends with a fox that can turn invisible while Zeta tries to capture the fox for its magic. Tala, Nahal, and Parisa perform in a talent show as Zeta and Nazboo try to steal the show.