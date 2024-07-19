Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 14

Episodes
S2 Ep. 14 - Pet Bedroom / Boom Zahra-Mom
Leah baby sits the rambunctious pets as Shimmer and Shine secretly build them new, fun bedrooms. Later, when a baby bird mistakes Zeta for its mum, the girls must help her return it to its nest.
S2 Ep. 13 - The Crystal Queen / The Glob
When Zeta traps Samira in a magical cave, the girls seek the help of Samira's mentor. The girls accidentally create a fun, sticky glob of candy who's curious about everything.
S2 Ep. 12 - Now You See Her / Untamed Talent
Leah makes friends with a fox that can turn invisible while Zeta tries to capture the fox for its magic. Tala, Nahal, and Parisa perform in a talent show as Zeta and Nazboo try to steal the show.
S2 Ep. 11 - Volcano Drain-O / Cleanie Genies
When Zeta and Nazboo suck all the glitter out of a volcano, the girls must travel into the volcano to stop them. Later, Zeta steals Leah, Shimmer and Shine's magical gem, which causes lots of trouble.