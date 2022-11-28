Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 12
G | Kids

Leah makes friends with a fox that can turn invisible while Zeta tries to capture the fox for its magic. Tala, Nahal, and Parisa perform in a talent show as Zeta and Nazboo try to steal the show.

S2 Ep. 12 - Now You See Her / Untamed Talent

S2 Ep. 11 - Volcano Drain-O / Cleanie Genies

When Zeta and Nazboo suck all the glitter out of a volcano, the girls must travel into the volcano to stop them. Later, Zeta steals Leah, Shimmer and Shine's magical gem, which causes lots of trouble.

S2 Ep. 10 - Size Of The Beholder / Zoomicorn Toss

Zeta uses a magical gem to shrink everything in Zahramay Falls, including Leah, Shimmer and Shine. Later, Leah, Zac, Zeta and the genies compete in the most fun sport in Zahramay Falls: Zoomicorn Toss.

S2 Ep. 9 - Double Trouble / Zany Ziffilon

Leah, Shimmer and Shine discover a magical gem that makes two of everything, including Zeta! Zac wishes for a pet Ziffilon for Kaz, which turns out to be more trouble and fun than they were expecting.

S2 Ep. 8 - Dragon Pox / Lightning In A Bottle

Nazboo gets sick with Dragon Pox, and Leah, Shimmer, and Shine go on an adventure to find the cure. Later, the girls meet a Lightning Genie and help him catch his run-away lightning bolt.

S2 Ep. 7 - Bling, Bling / Staffinated

When Zeta steals Samira's necklace, the genies must get it back before she figures out its special power. Later, when Zeta steals Samira's staff and turns everyone into chickens, she must be stopped.

S2 Ep. 6 - Lost And Found / Freeze-Amay Falls

A pair of fraternal twin genies-in-training un-intentionally cause chaos in their attempts to grant wishes for their best friend, Leah.

S2 Ep. 5 - Starry Night Sleepover / Wild Carpet Chase

Zeta steals Shimmer, Shine and Leah's wishing star, and they must get it back before Zeta makes a wish. Later, Zac wishes up a cool new carpet, but Zeta gets her hands on it.

Season 2