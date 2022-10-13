Shimmer And Shine - S2 Ep. 10

Episodes
S2 Ep. 10 - Size Of The Beholder / Zoomicorn Toss
Zeta uses a magical gem to shrink everything in Zahramay Falls, including Leah, Shimmer and Shine. Later, Leah, Zac, Zeta and the genies compete in the most fun sport in Zahramay Falls: Zoomicorn Toss.
S2 Ep. 9 - Double Trouble / Zany Ziffilon
Leah, Shimmer and Shine discover a magical gem that makes two of everything, including Zeta! Zac wishes for a pet Ziffilon for Kaz, which turns out to be more trouble and fun than they were expecting.
S2 Ep. 8 - Dragon Pox / Lightning In A Bottle
Nazboo gets sick with Dragon Pox, and Leah, Shimmer, and Shine go on an adventure to find the cure. Later, the girls meet a Lightning Genie and help him catch his run-away lightning bolt.
S2 Ep. 7 - Bling, Bling / Staffinated
When Zeta steals Samira's necklace, the genies must get it back before she figures out its special power. Later, when Zeta steals Samira's staff and turns everyone into chickens, she must be stopped.
S2 Ep. 6 - Lost And Found / Freeze-Amay Falls
A pair of fraternal twin genies-in-training un-intentionally cause chaos in their attempts to grant wishes for their best friend, Leah.
S2 Ep. 5 - Starry Night Sleepover / Wild Carpet Chase
Zeta steals Shimmer, Shine and Leah's wishing star, and they must get it back before Zeta makes a wish. Later, Zac wishes up a cool new carpet, but Zeta gets her hands on it.
S2 Ep. 4 - Mermaid Mayhem / Snow Place We'd Rather Be
Leah, Shimmer, and Shine meet a mermaid and explore her underwater world. Later, Shimmer, Shine, and Leah explore an ice palace in their search for a magical gem.