Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 9
G | Kids

Expires: in 13 days

Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!

Episodes
ArticlesHome

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie

Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet

Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!

image-placeholder23 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies

It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!

Leah and Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!

When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess

When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Treehouse Broken

Leah and Zac try building a treehouse but find themselves in over their heads. Leah asks her genies for a treehouse and is thrown for a loop when Shimmer and Shine turn her house into a house of trees!

image-placeholder22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Dino Might!

After searching for Zac's missing dinosaur toy, Leah asks her genies to wish up a replacement and gets stuck with a real Apatosaurus! Leah, Shimmer and Shine have to find out a way to fix this mistake.

Season 1