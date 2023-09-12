Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 8
G | Kids

Leah & Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.

23 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies

It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie

Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet

Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!

When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess

When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Treehouse Broken

Leah & Zac try building a treehouse but find themselves in over their heads. Leah asks her genies for a treehouse and is thrown for a loop when Shimmer & Shine turn her house into a house of trees!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Dino Might!

After searching for Zac's missing dinosaur toy, Leah asks her genies to wish up a replacement & gets stuck with a real Apatosaurus! Leah, Shimmer & Shine have to find out a way to fix this mistake.

Season 1