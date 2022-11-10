Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!
Leah and Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.
S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!
When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.
S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess
When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!
S1 Ep. 5 - Treehouse Broken
Leah and Zac try building a treehouse but find themselves in over their heads. Leah asks her genies for a treehouse and is thrown for a loop when Shimmer and Shine turn her house into a house of trees!
S1 Ep. 4 - Dino Might!
After searching for Zac's missing dinosaur toy, Leah asks her genies to wish up a replacement and gets stuck with a real Apatosaurus! Leah, Shimmer and Shine have to find out a way to fix this mistake.
S1 Ep. 3 - The Sweetest Thing
When Leah wishes for help making cupcakes for a bake sale, she and the genies find themselves stuck with a giant birthday cake, farm animals and a river of cupcake batter. How will Leah finish?
S1 Ep. 2 - Shimmer And Shine: The First Wish (Part 2)
Leah wins a genie bottle pendant at a carnival and is surprised to find that her prize comes with a bonus - genies Shimmer and Shine.