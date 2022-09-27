Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 6

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess
When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!
S1 Ep. 5 - Treehouse Broken
Leah and Zac try building a treehouse but find themselves in over their heads. Leah asks her genies for a treehouse and is thrown for a loop when Shimmer and Shine turn her house into a house of trees!
S1 Ep. 4 - Dino Might!
After searching for Zac's missing dinosaur toy, Leah asks her genies to wish up a replacement and gets stuck with a real Apatosaurus! Leah, Shimmer and Shine have to find out a way to fix this mistake.
S1 Ep. 3 - The Sweetest Thing
When Leah wishes for help making cupcakes for a bake sale, she and the genies find themselves stuck with a giant birthday cake, farm animals and a river of cupcake batter. How will Leah finish?
S1 Ep. 2 - Shimmer And Shine: The First Wish (Part 2)
Leah wins a genie bottle pendant at a carnival and is surprised to find that her prize comes with a bonus - genies Shimmer and Shine.