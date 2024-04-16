Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - The Great Skate Mistake
Leah and Zac are practicing for the big skateboard competition when Leah's skateboard breaks. When Leah asks her favourite genies for a new board, Shimmer and Shine accidentally give her a surfboard!
S1 Ep. 16 - Gone Bowling
Leah and Zac are pumped for day of bowling! But Leah is having a tough time trying to knock down a single pin, so she calls on Shimmer and Shine to lend a little genie magic to improve her game.
S1 Ep. 15 - Game On
Leah and Zac have been saving for months to get the big prize at the arcade. When the ticket counting machine malfunctions and ruins all of their tickets, Leah calls on her genies for some assistance!
S1 Ep. 14 - Sleep-Over Party
Leah has invited Shimmer and Shine over for a sleepover party, where they'll eat pizza, dance and sleep in a pillow fort! But when the plans go awry, the genies help Leah out with some wish granting.
S1 Ep. 13 - A Very Genie Halloweenie
It's Halloween, and Leah invites her genies over to join the fun. Leah makes a wish to make Zac's house look haunted, but the genies turn it into a real haunted house, with a real Frankenstein!
S1 Ep. 12 - Spaceship Wrecked
Astronauts Leah and Zac are on a quest to speak to an alien through their walkie talkies. When Leah wishes to be able to talk to one, Shimmer and Shine put an alien in her backyard.
S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies
It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.