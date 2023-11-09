Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 4

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Happy Wishaversary
It's time for Shimmer, Shine, and Leah to celebrate their Wishaversary! Shimmer and Shine made Leah the perfect gift: a bracelet with a magical touch.
S1 Ep. 19 - Escape Goat
When Leah accidentally lets a goat out of its pen at the petting zoo, she calls on Shimmer and Shine to help get him back. The girls and pets are led on a farmland adventure in pursuit of the goat.
S1 Ep. 18 - Dream Dollhouse
When Leah wishes for more doll friends for her genies to play with in her new dollhouse, she didn't mean for the genies to shrink themselves down to doll-size!
S1 Ep. 17 - The Great Skate Mistake
Leah and Zac are practicing for the big skateboard competition when Leah's skateboard breaks. When Leah asks her favourite genies for a new board, Shimmer and Shine accidentally give her a surfboard!
S1 Ep. 16 - Gone Bowling
Leah and Zac are pumped for day of bowling! But Leah is having a tough time trying to knock down a single pin, so she calls on Shimmer and Shine to lend a little genie magic to improve her game.
S1 Ep. 15 - Game On
Leah and Zac have been saving for months to get the big prize at the arcade. When the ticket counting machine malfunctions and ruins all of their tickets, Leah calls on her genies for some assistance!
S1 Ep. 14 - Sleep-Over Party
Leah has invited Shimmer and Shine over for a sleepover party, where they'll eat pizza, dance and sleep in a pillow fort! But when the plans go awry, the genies help Leah out with some wish granting.