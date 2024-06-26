Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 20
G | Kids

22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Happy Wishaversary

It's time for Shimmer, Shine, and Leah to celebrate their Wishaversary! Shimmer and Shine made Leah the perfect gift: a bracelet with a magical touch.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Escape Goat

When Leah accidentally lets a goat out of its pen at the petting zoo, she calls on Shimmer and Shine to help get him back. The girls and pets are led on a farmland adventure in pursuit of the goat.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Dream Dollhouse

When Leah wishes for more doll friends for her genies to play with in her new dollhouse, she didn't mean for the genies to shrink themselves down to doll-size!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - The Great Skate Mistake

Leah and Zac are practicing for the big skateboard competition when Leah's skateboard breaks. When Leah asks her favourite genies for a new board, Shimmer and Shine accidentally give her a surfboard!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Gone Bowling

Leah and Zac are pumped for day of bowling! But Leah is having a tough time trying to knock down a single pin, so she calls on Shimmer and Shine to lend a little genie magic to improve her game.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Game On

Leah and Zac have been saving for months to get the big prize at the arcade. When the ticket counting machine malfunctions and ruins all of their tickets, Leah calls on her genies for some assistance!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Sleep-Over Party

Leah has invited Shimmer and Shine over for a sleepover party, where they'll eat pizza, dance and sleep in a pillow fort! But when the plans go awry, the genies help Leah out with some wish granting.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - A Very Genie Halloweenie

It's Halloween, and Leah invites her genies over to join the fun. Leah makes a wish to make Zac's house look haunted, but the genies turn it into a real haunted house, with a real Frankenstein!

Season 1