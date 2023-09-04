Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 2

Episodes
S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies
It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.
S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie
Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!
S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet
Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!
S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!
Leah & Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.
S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!
When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.
S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess
When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!
S1 Ep. 5 - Treehouse Broken
Leah & Zac try building a treehouse but find themselves in over their heads. Leah asks her genies for a treehouse and is thrown for a loop when Shimmer & Shine turn her house into a house of trees!