Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 14

Episodes
S1 Ep. 14 - Sleep-Over Party
Leah has invited Shimmer and Shine over for a sleepover party, where they'll eat pizza, dance and sleep in a pillow fort! But when the plans go awry, the genies help Leah out with some wish granting.
S1 Ep. 13 - A Very Genie Halloweenie
It's Halloween, and Leah invites her genies over to join the fun. Leah makes a wish to make Zac's house look haunted, but the genies turn it into a real haunted house, with a real Frankenstein!
S1 Ep. 12 - Spaceship Wrecked
Astronauts Leah and Zac are on a quest to speak to an alien through their walkie talkies. When Leah wishes to be able to talk to one, Shimmer and Shine put an alien in her backyard.
S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie
Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!
S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet
Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!
S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies
It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.
S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!
Leah and Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.