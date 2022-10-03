Shimmer & Shine

Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 14
G | Kids

22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Sleep-Over Party

Leah has invited Shimmer and Shine over for a sleepover party, where they'll eat pizza, dance and sleep in a pillow fort! But when the plans go awry, the genies help Leah out with some wish granting.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - A Very Genie Halloweenie

It's Halloween, and Leah invites her genies over to join the fun. Leah makes a wish to make Zac's house look haunted, but the genies turn it into a real haunted house, with a real Frankenstein!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Spaceship Wrecked

Astronauts Leah and Zac are on a quest to speak to an alien through their walkie talkies. When Leah wishes to be able to talk to one, Shimmer and Shine put an alien in her backyard.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie

Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet

Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!

22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!

Leah and Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!

When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess

When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!

Season 1