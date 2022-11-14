Shimmer And Shine - S1 Ep. 11

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - Spaceship Wrecked
Astronauts Leah and Zac are on a quest to speak to an alien through their walkie talkies. When Leah wishes to be able to talk to one, Shimmer and Shine put an alien in her backyard.
S1 Ep. 11 - Santa's Little Genies
It's Christmas Eve, and Leah is transported to the North Pole! After Leah accidentally wishes Santa to a tropical island, and the elves asleep, it's up to the girls to save Christmas.
S1 Ep. 10 - Abraca-Genie
Leah notices Zac the Magician's magic tricks aren't going well, so she calls on her genies for some real magic assistance!
S1 Ep. 9 - Backyard Ballet
Leah and Zac want to twirl, leap, and reenact their new favorite ballet, Swan Lake. Leah wishes to be a ballerina like the Swan Queen, but the genies mistakenly make her a queen of real swans!
S1 Ep. 8 - Lights! Camera! Genies!
Leah and Zac are excited to watch their favourite movie, but Leah's popcorn burns and the movie won't play. Leah asks Shimmer and Shine for some movie magic help.
S1 Ep. 7 - Ahoy, Genies!
When Leah's bucket full of beach treasures floats into the vast ocean, Leah summons Shimmer and Shine to help her retrieve the loot.
S1 Ep. 6 - What A Pig Mess
When Leah's party food accidentally gets run over by Zac, Leah asks her genies for more Pigs in a Blanket, but the genies give her real pigs wrapped in a blanket!