Sherazade: The Untold Stories tells the true story of the classic Arabian Nights tales. One powerful female character, Sherazade, was the real hero of the famous stories. Without her, Aladdin, Ali Baba and Sinbad could not have had their adventures.

We follow the young girl on her quest to find the Tree of Life and save the Prince of the Golden City, who has been turned into a blue-haired monster. Easy you say? Well, it will take all of her wit, skills, fighting abilities – as well as a little bit of magic – to succeed.