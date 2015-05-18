Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
MasterChef
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
First Dates Australia
Featured TV Shows
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
The Living Room
Australian Survivor
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Prisoner
A-League
FA Cup
The Bridge US
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
A-League
Sunday Hoops
Formula 1
Socceroos
FA Cup
View All Sports
Say G’day To Mirrorball, Zombie and Thong On The Masked Singer
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod Proves The Future Is Hopeful
The Manhunt Begins.
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Shark Tank
Wizz Plop and Pitch
Reality
Details
Air Date:
Mon 18 May 2015
A quite unusual pitch from a potty training website
Add to my Shows
Share
Video Extras
Articles
Home
Video Extras
4 mins
Sharks Quiz the Smart Shower
Some direct questions and truth bombs dismantle David Kay's pitch
4 mins
It's All In the Name
Steve wants to invest but has issues with Kylie-Lee Bradford's chosen name
2 mins
Wizz Plop and Pitch
A quite unusual pitch from a potty training website
3 mins
John eats up Koja
John bites a chunk out of Kate's healthy food topping business
2 mins
Sharks Don't Don Headvert
The Sharks grill Headvert's business model
3 mins
It's good sh.. mate'
Rice farmer John Gorman gives some frank answers
3 mins
1 million dollars for 25 percent???
The Mobilyser fails to get traction
3 mins
Janine bids for a Babee
Janine ups the ante and drives a hard bargain
2 mins
Charli Chair Interview
Hani Yasa talks Charli Chair's inception and what it's like to pitch in the Shark Tank
3 mins
Nexus Takes Notes on Investment
Steve dives deeper in his pursuit of shareholder information, and doesn't like what he hears
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 1
More from 10