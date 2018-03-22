Shark Tank

Shark Warning: Products That Claim Association With Shark Tank

Buyers beware.

It has come to our attention that certain online sites make false and misleading claims that suggest their products or services are associated with Shark Tank and/or make false and misleading claims that their products or services are endorsed by the Sharks and Shark Tank.

We do not operate or endorse any online sites claiming to sell goods or services associated with or endorsed by the Sharks or Shark Tank, and care should be exercised by consumers before purchasing any such products or services.

