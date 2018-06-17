Shark Tank

Video ExtrasArticlesHome
Back

Assess Your Killer Ideas With The Shark Tank Entrepreneur App

Assess Your Killer Ideas With The Shark Tank Entrepreneur App

Network Ten have partnered with marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship agency MIE Lab to release the Shark Tank Entrepreneur App.

The Shark Tank Entrepreneur App is a unique assessment tool that asks the hard questions every start-up, entrepreneur and SME needs to be able to answer to achieve success.

Providing an essential resource for start-ups and established businesses alike, the App delivers real-time and detailed feedback, developed through 40 years of quantitative research from leaders in the field of entrepreneurship, innovation and commercialisation. Once completing all the questions, users will have a clear understanding of the viability of their business venture.

“This is the most comprehensive tool available on the market today,” said Andrew Bensley, General Manager of MIE Lab, “providing detailed feedback that assists you in determining the strengths and weaknesses of your idea.”

So if you’ve ever wondered how your idea might fare in the Tank, or craved expert guidance to truly maximise its potential, download the Shark Tank Entrepreneur App and enjoy a world of expertise at your fingertips. 

The Shark Tank Entrepreneur app is available now for iOS and Android



Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS
NEXT STORY

Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    SMS isn’t just a way to stay in touch with family anymore…
    What Exactly Is Foreign Currency Trading And How Do You Do It?

    What Exactly Is Foreign Currency Trading And How Do You Do It?

    Let's break it all down.
    When Shark Tank's Sharks Attack Each Other!

    When Shark Tank's Sharks Attack Each Other!

    The Sharks love nothing more than fighting it out over lucrative deals to add to their portfolios. Before the season’s final “I’m out’s” are muttered, let’s take a look back at some of their sharpest chompers.
    Top Of The Tank: Season 4

    Top Of The Tank: Season 4

    Which Shark do the numbers say is the hungriest for a deal, and who's gotten the most entrepreneurs to bite?
    Shark Warning: Products That Claim Association With Shark Tank

    Shark Warning: Products That Claim Association With Shark Tank

    Buyers beware.