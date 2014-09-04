

The refrigerator, solar hot water, the black box flight recorder, wine casks, Google maps, the bionic ear, electric drills and the clapperboard – when it comes to ingenious products, Aussie inventors can more than stake their claim.



Next year, Network Ten is seeking to add to the list with Shark Tank, the show that will give inventive Australians with entrepreneurial spirit the opportunity to put their idea to a panel of some of the country’s most accomplished multi-millionaires, known as the ‘Sharks.’

Shark Tank will be produced for Network Ten by Shine Australia and premiere in 2015



