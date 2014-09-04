Shark Tank

Video ExtrasArticlesHome
Back

Apply now

Apply now

Australian inventors, innovators and entrepreneurs apply now!


The refrigerator, solar hot water, the black box flight recorder, wine casks, Google maps, the bionic ear, electric drills and the clapperboard – when it comes to ingenious products, Aussie inventors can more than stake their claim.

Next year, Network Ten is seeking to add to the list with Shark Tank, the show that will give inventive Australians with entrepreneurial spirit the opportunity to put their idea to a panel of some of the country’s most accomplished multi-millionaires, known as the ‘Sharks.’ 

Have an idea that’s sure to have our Sharks licking their lips? Then take the plunge and APPLY NOW.

Shark Tank will be produced for Network Ten by Shine Australia and premiere in 2015


 

Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS
NEXT STORY

Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    Smart Way Business Owners Can Successfully Connect With Customers Via SMS

    SMS isn’t just a way to stay in touch with family anymore…
    What Exactly Is Foreign Currency Trading And How Do You Do It?

    What Exactly Is Foreign Currency Trading And How Do You Do It?

    Let's break it all down.
    When Shark Tank's Sharks Attack Each Other!

    When Shark Tank's Sharks Attack Each Other!

    The Sharks love nothing more than fighting it out over lucrative deals to add to their portfolios. Before the season’s final “I’m out’s” are muttered, let’s take a look back at some of their sharpest chompers.
    Top Of The Tank: Season 4

    Top Of The Tank: Season 4

    Which Shark do the numbers say is the hungriest for a deal, and who's gotten the most entrepreneurs to bite?
    Assess Your Killer Ideas With The Shark Tank Entrepreneur App

    Assess Your Killer Ideas With The Shark Tank Entrepreneur App

    Network Ten have partnered with marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship agency MIE Lab to release the Shark Tank Entrepreneur App.