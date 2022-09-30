Sharing Christmas

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Sharing Christmas
G | Movies

Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months

When her old-fashioned Christmas shop is threatened by an ambitious real estate developer, a determined tenant must find a way to convince him that her beloved shop is worth saving

Movie
Articles

Movie

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

2017

About the Movie

Stephanie Nichols takes over the Christmas Shop, but a property developer has bought the building and is terminating the retail leases. She finds help and love from Michael Kilpatrick, who works for the developer.