Sharing Christmas
Movies
Air Date: Fri 30 Sep 2022Expires: in 2 months
When her old-fashioned Christmas shop is threatened by an ambitious real estate developer, a determined tenant must find a way to convince him that her beloved shop is worth saving
2017
About the Movie
Stephanie Nichols takes over the Christmas Shop, but a property developer has bought the building and is terminating the retail leases. She finds help and love from Michael Kilpatrick, who works for the developer.