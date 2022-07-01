In Australia, during the era of the Stolen Generations, thousands of Aboriginal girls were taken from their families and pressed into domestic servitude by the Australian Government.

Servant or Slave follows the lives of five such women, stolen from their families and trained to be domestic servants and later forced into slave labour where they endured immense hardship, rape and even torture - coerced into remaining silent or even punished for reporting mistreatment to the local police or institutional authorities.

Bringing to light the heartbreaking experiences of Rita Wright, Violet West, the Wenberg sisters Adelaide, Valerie (Linow) and Rita, Servant or Slave observes the strength and determination of these courageous women as they pursue justice for the crimes committed against them, opening up their stories for all to understand and acknowledge.