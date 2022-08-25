Secrets Of The Brain

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Secrets of the Brain - S2 Ep. 1
PG | Lifestyle

Air Date: Thu 3 Feb 2022

Dr Jack Lewis meets an incredible man who woke from a coma to his brain producing a string of lies, he was confabulating.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 2

About the Show

Neuroscientist Dr. Jack Lewis goes in search of people with unusual neurological conditions that give us a fascinating insight into how our brains work.