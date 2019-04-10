5 Reasons Why You'll Be Obsessed With The Secret Life Of 4 Year Olds

We’ve finally met the 4-year-olds, who have given us a sneak peek into the oh so secret lives they live when they’re dropped off at preschool, and these tiny humans did not disappoint on the cute factor. Brace yourselves, you’re about to read the most adorable recap in history.

Puppy Love Is In The Air

Freya put a whole new twist on the meaning of “wedding crasher” when she crashed Amelia and Ryan’s wedding. She swooped in, put on Amelia’s wedding dress and took the place of bride and married the groom herself. Luckily, Amelia was quick to move on and took on the role of wedding entertainer. All’s well that ends well.

Friends Make Us Happy Too

For a brief moment, Jacqueline was having a really rough time when none of the other kids wanted her to join in on their games. Hearts broke across Australia when sweet, little Jacqueline was told she was too late to join in, responding with “What about Friday?”, and then proceeding to wander off to play all by her lonesome.

But Jacqueline’s broken heart was healed when Tag’s small gesture of kindness and simple declaration of friendship shone over the playground like sunshine on a rainy day, with the pair then riding off into the sunset on their bikes.

What Friends Are For

In a true moment of friendship that left us crying out “GOALS”, 4-year-old Ryan lent Freya a shoulder to cry on, and even let her use his shirt as a makeshift hanky for her to wipe her tears. If this isn’t what we all look for in a best friend then what is?

The Chocolate Wanted Me To Eat It

Look, it wasn’t Flynn’s fault that the chocolate found its way onto his mouth and he had to eat it.

Sweet Little Lies

The temptation of chocolate proved too much for the tiny tots, but they weren’t about to let teacher Ben know that.

Caught Chocolate-Handed

Teacher Ben didn’t seem convinced that they hadn’t eaten some of the chocolate, but clearly the chocolate slipped and fell into their mouths!

If Episode 1 is anything to go by, this show is going to be the perfect way to end the year!