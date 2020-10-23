Five Reasons Why You Must Watch Secret Diary Of A Call Girl

All I want to do today is watch #TheSecretDiaryofaCallGirl. I think i could finish the series this weekend. @cmilde @RileyWGrant — Michelle (@MichelleKervank) March 10, 2011

It’s controversial, glamorous, funny, and addictive. If you haven’t already binged it, you’re really missing out. Here’s why.

Best way to spend the day; with my new favourite show! 👠👛💄💰 #billiepiper #thesecretdiaryofacallgirl… http://t.co/vzJVlhIzla — Courtney Scales (@ScalesCourtney) January 10, 2014

It’s Based On A True Story

Secret Diary Of A Call Girl was adapted from the real-life blog and books of a high-end, London call girl under the pen-name ‘Belle de Jour’, later exposed to be research scientist, Brooke Magnanti.

Lucy Prebble, the writer of the series, fabulously brought the books to life through Hannah Baxter, a seemingly normal young woman with a desire for the finer things in life. To cater for her lavish taste, Hannah works as a high-class prostitute under the fake name ‘Belle’ and attempts to keep it a secret from all her friends and family.

Finished #thesecretdiaryofacallgirl in three days love itttt — Georgia Birchall-Hart🌸 (@gee_birchallx) November 7, 2013

Billie Piper Is The Lead Actress

Billie Piper is a well-known, much-loved English actress and former singer.

At the young age of 15, she released a hit single, broke a record and became the youngest artist to enter at number one on the UK singles chart. She then moved into acting, and all Doctor Who fans will recognise her as “Rose", the Doctor's sidekick in the 2005 series.

I just love the career of @billiepiper 😍 Most known probably for playing one of the best #DrWho companions #RoseTyler she was able to branch out into other acting areas such as the incredible example of British wit that is #SecretDiaryOfACallGirl all after starting in Pop 😘 pic.twitter.com/nM6Clj0Mec — Mark Lawrence (@MELawrence93) August 1, 2020

Billie does a phenomenal job of portraying Hannah Baxter, a role which she was very eager to take on. In an interview with female.com, she said,

It was Belle, the person portrayed in the book that drew me to the project. I found her absolutely fascinating and some of her ideas are quite romantic, plus I liked her style of writing. I thought she was funny, witty, sharp and intelligent and I liked the idea of playing her.

And according to fans of the series, she did Belle's character justice.

Watching #SecretDiaryofaCallGirl and remember why I love Billie Piper — #BLM 🐶Pup Mallow 🐾#PackTopaz 🇬🇧🇪🇺 🔞 (@ArcticMenthol) June 26, 2019

It's A Taboo Topic

Secret Diary Of A Call Girl isn't your ordinary story. It's not often that you get a well-crafted series that focuses on the life of a prostitute while presenting it in a positive light.

Billie told female.com, "This is such a taboo subject, no one really ever speaks about it except the horror stories about the nature of the work. It was certainly a very different story to every other one I'd heard about prostitution."

It's such an important watch and provides a newfound perspective on the life of a call girl. And we're all about expanding our knowledge on things that we're often too afraid to question or talk about.

Does anyone remember #secretdiaryofacallgirl from 2007-11? It was the first time I saw sex workers depicted on a TV show as people who wanted/enjoyed their job (rather than the drug-fueled or sex-trafficked lens often depicted back then). It was amazing & #BilliePiper is just 🔥. pic.twitter.com/JT5Be6bHlY — Ruby (@MissRubyReviews) July 21, 2020

Hannah Breaks The Fourth Wall... A Lot

Hannah breaks the fourth wall throughout the episodes and speaks to the audience about what she's thinking, feeling and doing. By Hannah doing this, it makes you almost feel like you know her character on a personal level, like a friend or family member. It makes for great viewing and you'll become super invested in her story, fast.

Spent the day in bed watching #thesecretdiaryofacallgirl and watched the whole first series #ilovelazysundays <3 — Kelli (@Kellishephardx) February 17, 2013

It's Free To Binge!

Who doesn't love a good high-end, fashion-filled, humour-filled, glammed up tv show?!

All four seasons of Secret Diary Of A Call Girl are available to stream for FREE on 10 play. Plus, it's been compared with many popular, like-minded shows, such as Sex In The City - so how could you possibly say no?

Watch all four seasons of Secret Diary Of A Call Girl on 10 play