Ride-sharing has been a booming industry lately. But what happens when passengers get into a car with a psychic? Thomas John is a world-renowned medium and is a trusted advisor to celebrities across the country. Since John has a goal of touching the lives of as many people as possible, he jumps behind the wheel of a car to do it. `Seatbelt Psychic' follows John and his excursions as he picks up people he has never met to relay messages that touch believers and sceptics.