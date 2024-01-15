Watch Aussies in action across the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

There are plenty of Aussie footballers plying their trade in Scotland with the likes of Keanu Baccus and Ryan Strain starring for Saint Mirren as well as Liam Miller and Martin Boyle lining up for Hibernian.

Beginning this weekend we have the Scottish Cup Fourth Round action with Calem Nieuwenhof and Cam Devlin's Hearts visiting fellow Edinburgh based outfit Spartans FC.

Watch the Aussie duo in action against the League Two outfit with kick off at 1115 AEDT on Saturday, January 20.

The following day, tune in to watch Rangers as they meet Dumbarton with kick off scheduled for 0430 AEDT on Sunday, January 21.

The third and final encounter fixture that will be available to stream live and free on 10 Play will be Celtic's clash with Buckie Thistle.

Aussie Marco Tilio will be absent from the Celtic squad with the winger currently in the Socceroos camp at the AFC Asian Cup.

To find out more about the Scottish Cup on 10 Play, check out the links below:

Guide to the Scottish Cup on 10 Play

How to Watch the Scottish Cup

Scottish Cup Fixtures

Watch the Scottish Cup live and exclusive on 10 Play