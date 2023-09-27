Architect Michael Angus, interior designer Anna Campbell-Jones and lifestyle blogger Kate Spiers search the length and breadth of Scotland for outstanding homes of all sizes, looking out for distinctive design, individuality and exceptional interiors in their hunt for Scotland's Home of the Year.

From rural villages to urban living, a huge variety of buildings are considered, as well-executed unique concepts are far more important than age, budget level or scale. Many contemporary new-build homes and renovated older buildings display amazing feats of engineering, design and innovation, but only one can become Scotland's official Home of the Year 2019.