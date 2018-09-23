Shows
Shows
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
Catch Up On...
MasterChef
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
First Dates Australia
Featured TV Shows
MasterChef
The Cheap Seats
First Dates Australia
The Living Room
Australian Survivor
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!
Prisoner
A-League
FA Cup
The Bridge US
Shows By Genre
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Kids
Lifestyle
Light Entertainment
Movies
News
Reality
Sport
Thriller
View All Shows
Live TV
TV Guide
News & Sport
10 News First
10 Sport
10 Trending
National
Sydney
The Project
Studio 10
View All News
Football
Bellator
A-League
Sunday Hoops
Formula 1
Socceroos
FA Cup
View All Sports
The Final Week Of Neighbours. How Will It All End?
Shaun Micallef's Brain Eisteddfod Proves The Future Is Hopeful
The Manhunt Begins.
The Funniest Battle To Be The Unfunniest Comedian: Time To Die Hits 10 Play
View All Trending
Kids
Win
Scope
DIY Science: Fake Snot
Kids
Details
Air Date:
Sun 23 Sep 2018
Fake Snot
Add to my Shows
Share
Episodes
Video Extras
Articles
Home
More
Video Extras
3 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Candle See Saw
Learn about kinetic energy by making your very own candle see saw!
4 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Capillary Action
Dr Joel shows us how capillary action works in plants!
4 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Water Levitation
Dr Joel shows us how to make water levitate!
4 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Electromagnet
Dr Joel demonstrates how to make a very strong electromagnet!
4 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Bernoulli Paper
What is Bernoulli's Principle? Dr Joel demonstrates this cool law of physics.
4 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Bed of Nails
Dr Joel reveals the secret to surviving a bed of nails!
3 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Come Back Can
Dr Joel creates a can he can control with his mind!
3 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Carbon dioxide!
Dr Joel uses a chemical reaction to experiment with carbon dioxide.
3 mins
Joel's Hands On Science: Butter Chemistry!
Dr Joel shows us a delicious science experiment with cream!
4 mins
Joel’s Hands On Science: Digestion!
Dr Joel shows us what our bodies do to food!
Advertisement
Featured Content
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 4
More from 10