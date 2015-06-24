EPISODE: 3/061 Wild Science



Wild Science: Take a walk on the wild side with Dr Rob for an episode all about science of the wild variety! Learn all about the efforts to bring the Bilby back from the brink of extinction; discover where your cat goes when it steps out the door and find out how geckos give liquids the flick!



Bilby Rehabilitation: Bilbies once inhabited around 70% of Australia but are now on the brink of extinction! Luckily, people like Alana Legge from Dreamworld are working around the clock to bring these nocturnal creatures back to life!



Cat Tracker: There are more than 3 million pet cats living in Australia! But where do they go once they leave the house? This is a question Dr Philip Roetman from the University of South Australia is keen to answer!



DIY – Grass Animals: Owning a pet can be a handful! Luckily, Luci has a pet that only needs water and sunshine!



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Gecko Skin: Geckos! They’re pretty amazing creatures already, but Dr Greg Watson from the University of the Sunshine Coast has discovered another fascinating feature of these remarkable reptiles!



Bee Facts: Tim Heard from Sugar Bag tells us some un-BEE-lieveable facts about nature’s natural sweeteners; stingless bees!



So tune in as Dr Rob once again proves that the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 061 WILD SCIENCE now!



