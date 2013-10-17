WHAT IS NEW

EPISODE: 2/165 What’s New?

This week on Scope it’s out with the old and in with the new! We bring you stories on the newest technologies, news, discoveries and competitions in the big wide world of science! Be the first to learn about wearable computers when Dr Rob checks out Google Glass, join a scientist on his trek through the forest to track to down a newly discovered species of mammal, and witness a group of students break a world record using one very long tube track and a giant marble!

Computers of the Future: Google Glass

Dr Rob joins Shane Treeves from Google to test out Google Glass – computers of the future that are worn just like glasses!

Scope In A Flash: Thought Controlled Drone

Ted reports on a new drone developed at the University of Michigan that can be controlled by thoughts.

Mysticus Antechinus: A New Mammal Species

We follow Thomas Mutton from the Queensland University of Technology on a trek in the rainforest to learn about a new species of mammal he has recently discovered.



Experiment: Lolly Chemistry

You’ll look at lollies in a whole new way after Junior Scientist Hayley experiments with some colourful candies, a sugar cube and some water and discovers some cool results. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

Giant Marble Run: A New World Record

Join engineering students Aviv and Paul from Swinburne University as they build a giant marble run and set a new world record!

A New Way of Purifying Water

Learn how Karyn Jarvis and Benham Akhavan from the University of South Australia have come up with a way to purify dirty water using silica.

