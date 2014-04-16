EPISODE: 3/006 Unusual Sports

This week on SCOPE we are pointing our microscope in the direction of some weird and wonderful sports! We have a roaring good time discovering the science in dragon boat racing. We bounce our way into a game of trampoline dodgeball, and serve up a story on the historical sport of real tennis. Dr Rob even gets in on the action and tries his hand at a very unusual variation of golf that involves frisbees!



Trampoline Dodgeball

Bounce in and join Siobhan Barnes from Bounce Inc as she introduces us to the fast, fun and furious sport of trampoline dodgeball.



Disc Golf

Dr Rob spends some time on a very different kind of golfing green – a disc golf green! Jason Vidot from Brisbane Disc Golf Club teaches Dr Rob the techniques and tricks of a game that combines a golf course and frisbees.



Experiment: Measuring Electrolytes

Get to know the science of sports drinks! Junior Scientist Hayley uses a multimeter to measure the electrolytes in popular post-workout refreshments like OJ, water and sports drinks. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Real Tennis

You’ll be a ‘real’ pro after we reveal everything about real tennis! Jonathan and Nick Howell from the Melbourne Royal Tennis Club serve up a story on this unusual historical sport that dates back to the 12th century.



Dragon Boat Racing

Discover a sport that involves drums and dragons! Georgina Wakim from the Melbourne Flames Dragon Boat Club takes us out on the water to see how balance, weight and paddling are the keys to a roaring win!



For a one-of-a-kind workout join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



