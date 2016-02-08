Scope

EpisodesVideo ExtrasArticlesHome
More
Back

Scope Season 3 Episode 093 THE TECHNOLOGICAL WORLD

Scope Season 3 Episode 093 THE TECHNOLOGICAL WORLD

THE TECHNOLOGICAL WORLD

EPISODE: 3/093 The Technological World

The Technological World: It’s said Computing Power doubles every 18 months! With that in mind it’s about time we checked in with the technological world. We take to the skies with a 3D mapping drone, we find out what’s hot and what’s not with a thermal imaging 3D scanner and we generate electricity with some outdoor play equipment!

Hovermap: 3D mapping tall outdoor structures and other hard to reach places can be a major pain, but as Dr Stefan Hrabar from the CSIRO explains, with a bit of cool tech, it will soon be a little bit easier.

Autonomous Robotics: Piloting drones, driving cars and packaging biscuits! Robotics are becoming more autonomous every day. We meet Daniel Griffiths from the Mechatronic Engineering and Robotics Club and his autonomous robot that took out the NIARC national robotics competition.

DIY Science – Fruit Battery: Technology and electricity go together like peas and carrot! Junior Scientists Lucy and Brittany look at how fruit can be used to power a small LED light!

Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!

Heatwave: Thermal imaging is nothing new, but when you combined it with 3D scanning technology it opens up a whole new world of possibilities. Join Dr Peyman Moghadam from the CSIRO as he shows off his new gadget that does just that!

Infinity Swing: It doesn’t matter how old you are, everyone loves a swing! We investigate how Eamonn Bermingham from CSIRO is using his particular swing set to light up our world and bring music to our ears … literally!

So for the latest and greatest in technological advancements tune in for this episode of SCOPE: where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!

Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 093 THE TECHNOLOGICAL WORLD now!

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake
NEXT STORY

New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    New Channel Alert: Introducing 10 Shake

    We've got a new channel coming soon - shaken not stirred.
    Scope Season 3 Episode 147 Innovative Science

    Scope Season 3 Episode 147 Innovative Science

    Innovative Science
    Scope Season 3 Episode 146 ENVIRO SCI

    Scope Season 3 Episode 146 ENVIRO SCI

    ENVIRO SCI
    Scope Season 3 Episode 144 WORLD OF TECH

    Scope Season 3 Episode 144 WORLD OF TECH

    WORLD OF TECH
    Scope Season 3 Episode 145 ANIMALS AND HEALTH

    Scope Season 3 Episode 145 ANIMALS AND HEALTH

    ANIMALS IN SCIENCE