EPISODE: 3/100 The Taste of Science



The Taste of Science: Welcome! Please, take a seat and prepare your tastebuds for an absolute smorgasbord of culinary science on this lip-smacking episode of SCOPE! For starters we have, part one of our step by step guide to creating an explosive raspberry cake, followed by a main course of cheesy science topped with a sprinkle of salt science – and we end the meal with part 2 of Darren’s Dessert Double!



Dazza’s Dessert Double: We cook up a storm with Darren Purchese from Burch and Purchese as he shows us how to create an explosive raspberry cake! And as it turns out; a lot more science goes into making a cake than you might expect! So much in fact – we had to break it into two parts!!!



Cheesy Science: Mould and bacteria can often be your ticket to the sick bay! But as Kris Lloyd explains, there are some kinds of mould and bacteria that are good for you, many of which, are found in cheese!



DIY Science – Making Ricotta: You may know cheese comes from milk, but did you ever wonder how? DIY scientists Callum and Themis from Sprout, demonstrate how you too can make your very own cheese from milk!



Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions!



Salt Storage: We use salt every day to flavour our food, but did you know it can also be used to help generate electricity? Join Associate Professor Frank Bruno from the University of South Australia as he explains how this common condiment is able to do such amazing things!



All that and more on a particularly mouth-watering episode of SCOPE; where the ordinary becomes extraordinary!





Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 100 THE TASTE OF SCIENCE now!