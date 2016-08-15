Scope Season 3 Episode 120 TECHNOLOGY!

EPISODE: 3/120 Technology!



Technology is all around us and it’s constantly changing, so join Dr Rob for a techno refresher! We find out how a head band full of tech can tell us more about concussion, we delve into the past with a 3D scanner and we learn how nature can be used to inspire a drone design



Brain Band: Dr Alan Pearce and Branden Wilson from Swinburne University and Cocreators have developed a device that monitors sports players and how hard they are hit while on the field to try and reduce the number of concussions in sport.



3D Scanned Tank: The Mephisto is a German tank from World War One – a piece of history that now lives here, in Australia. Chris Little, a 3D Forensic Researcher from Griffith University, is using 3D scanning technology to try and uncover what happened during the machine’s final moments more than 100 years ago!



DIY Science – Light Bulb: The first light bulbs were made from fossilised bamboo and a glass casing. But as Junior Scientists Madi and Lola explain, all you’ll need today is an electric circuit, a couple of pencil refills and a mason jar!



Unmanned Vessel: We catch up with Tenzin Crouch and Karl Sammut from Flinders University who have help to build an autonomous marine vessel.



Flapping Wings Robot: When it comes to flying in the animal kingdom, one thing seems to be constant; flapping! Dr Sridhar Ravi from RMIT is trying to take the idea of flapping winged flight and implement it in drones!



