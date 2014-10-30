EPISODE: 3/033 SNOW SCIENCE



It may be approaching summer but here on SCOPE we’re cooling down with an episode all about the spectacular science of snow! Find out how to make mountains of snow in just one night and discover the science of flipping and spinning through the air on a snowboard. So turn up the heater and grab a blanket this week when the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.



Snow Making

There are some things that you can’t control, like the weather, but at snow resorts like Falls Creek that’s not the case. Meet Dave Plant, it’s his job to ensure that the slopes are layered with snow despite the weather.



Snowboarding Science

There’s a lot of science that goes into shredding through the powdered snow and flying through the air on a snowboard. Luckily for us free-style snowboarder Marcel Van Der Veer from Falls Creek is able to explain all the ins and outs of this extreme sport.



DIY Science: Slicing Ice

Is it possible to cut a block of ice without cutting into it once? Well, that’s just the question that junior scientist Erika is trying to answer with just a block of ice, some wire, scissors and a small weight.



Email us for experiment instructions!



Terrain Park Building

Be it on TV or in real life you’ve probably seen how much fun can be had hurtling down the slopes, off a ramp and through the air. Jack Johnson from Falls Creek Terrain Park, shows you what it takes to design and build these amazing terrain parks.



Snow Ranger

Park Ranger Kevin Cosgriff show you all around Alpine National Park, Victoria’s largest national park and Kevin’s workplace. As part of his job he’ll run you through how he’s able to take care of all the amazing plants and animals that call this park home.



