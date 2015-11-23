EPISODE: 3/083 Scoping Out AIMS

Scoping out AIMS: Join us for a very special episode of SCOPE as Dr Rob and the crew head north to check out the amazing work taking place at the Australian Institute of Marine Science! We say hello to a sea-snail the size of your forearm, we find out what makes coral such a pliant little polyp and we dive deep into the world of marine surveillance with some baited underwater cameras.



Giant Triton: The Crown of Thorns Starfish is the aquatic super-villain of Australia’s beautiful coral reefs eating everything in its path. But fear not, there’s an equally hungry super-hero to save the day. Say hello to the Giant Triton Trumpet Shell! And as Peter Thomas-Hall and Dr Cherie Motti explain, they’re helping turn the tide in the battle against the Crown of Thorns Starfish!



Coral Tolerance: Corals are pretty amazing creatures! Their closest relatives are jellyfish and the organisms living on them convert sunlight into food. And now, as Dr Line K Bay from AIMS explains, you can now add genetic resistance to climate change to that long list of fascinating coral facts!



BRUVS Sharks: The Great Barrier Reef is 2,300km-long, comprises thousands of coral reefs and home to countless species of fish, molluscs, sea stars, turtles, dolphins and sharks. Dr Mike Cappo from AIMS details how a new innovation is helping to map and monitor this unique and delicate ecosystem.



Jump in, the water’s fine, as Dr Rob once again shows us how the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE!



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 083 SCOPING OUT AIMS now!