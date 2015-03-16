EPISODE: 3/047 Science!



Science!: This episode of SCOPE is all about Science! Which is like regular science but with an exclamation point at the end. We take an in-depth look at the speedy science behind inline skating, there’s a palaeontologist and his lab full of bones and a brand new species of fish discovered right here in Australia!



Inline Skating: Imagine travelling at more than 50kph with nothing but a pair of roller blades between you and the road! It’s all in a day’s work for inline skater Lionel Mawditt! Join him as he explains the science behind this speedy sport.



Palaeontology Lab: Palaeontologists like Aaron Camens from Flinders University usually spend their days excavating the remains of an ancient creature. But what happens when all the bones and fossils have been dug up and packed away? They end up in a palaeontology laboratory just like this!



DIY Science – Cloud in a Bottle: Junior scientist Phoebe is back again to show you how to make your very own personal cloud with just some rubbing alcohol, a pump, some adhesive putty and an empty plastic bottle.



Kimberly Fish: Many of the fresh water fish species of the Kimberly region in the Northern Territory live in small sections of the area’s river ways. Ecologist Matt Le Feuvre from the University of Melbourne is determined to find out what affect climate change might have on these creatures of habit.



New Crystals: Contaminated drinking water is a health issue that affects millions of people around the world and is a problem that material scientist Dr Cara Doherty from CSIRO and her unique, manmade crystals are trying to solve.



So get ready as Dr Rob show how the ordinary becomes extraordinary; under the SCOPE.



Watch Scope Season 3 Episode 047 SCIENCE!