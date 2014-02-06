EPISODE: 2/176 Science of G



If you’re feeling good, you’ll be feeling great after this episode dedicated to the grooviest letter in the alphabet – G! Get the latest and greatest in guppy research, go for a workout with some A-grade gymnasts to learn all about the science behind their sport, and get up close to the action in a glassblowing workshop. You can even go for gold with some DIY science projects of your very own when our Junior Scientists show us how to experiment with gravity tricks and make a glowing sign.



Guppies

Get the gossip on guppies when Gemma Cole from Deakin University introduces us to her research project on guppy colouration.



Boiling Point: the hottest in science news

Sally shares her favourite science stories from around the world. This week it’s a burger developed in an Austrian lab, robot bees from Harvard University and an invisible skyscraper in Seoul!



Gymnastics

Hit the gym floor with some gifted gymnasts and learn all about the physics of gymnastics. Andrew Cordery from Gymnastics South Australia reveals the science of the floor, bars, beam, vault and rings!



Experiment: Gravity Tricks

If you think gravity is something you can’t defy, then think again! Junior Scientist Cassidy teaches us some gravity defying tricks using some objects from around the house. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Experiment: Glowing Sign

Impress your friends with your very own gorgeous, glowing sign! Junior Scientist Lilli shows us how to create a fluorescent sign using some plastic tubing, tonic water and a UV light. Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.



Glassblowing

See how hot gooey glass is transformed into a cool solid object when Tom Moore from The Jam Factory takes us behind the scenes of his glassblowing workshop.





