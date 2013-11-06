EPISODE: 2/168 Science of E

Everybody’s excited for this exceptionally extraordinary episode of SCOPE that is dedicated to the letter E! Educate yourself on electric autonomous cars, energise yourself with news on an energy-generating shoe and enjoy yourself with an elephant-sized experiment! And if you’re still enquiring for more, we’ll equip you with all you need to know about energy-saving shopping centres!

Electric Autonomous Cars

Learn how an electric car can be driven without a ‘driver’ when Michael Lennon from Griffith University shows us his latest project – the electric autonomous car.

Scope in a Flash: PediPower – the Energy Shoe

Ted reports on the PediPower from Rice University - a science-y pair of shoes designed to generate electricity with every step!

Equine Dental Vet

Join Dr Slade Walker from Old Mill Vet to see what it takes to give a horse a dental check-up and x-ray.

Experiment: Elephant’s Toothpaste

Junior Scientist Annabel makes a foamy concoction out of some household items and a little hydrogen peroxide, and finds that the end product could pass as elephant’s toothpaste! Watch this experiment now! Email us for experiment instructions.

Ears – Fish Aging Lab

Find out how you can tell the age of a fish by studying its ear bones when Tony Fowler from SARDI takes us into his research lab!

Energy Saving Shopping Centre

Take a tour of an energy-saving shopping centre with Zac Gilder from energywize. Zac explains what’s required to keep these big buildings environmentally friendly!

For everything that’s excellent join Dr Rob, as once again the ordinary becomes extraordinary, under the SCOPE.

Watch Scope Season 2 Episode 168 SCIENCE OF E now!