Scope Season 3 Episode 138 ROBOSCOPE

EPISODE: 3/138 RoboScope

RoboScope: It's no secret that we're a big fan of robotics here at SCOPE and today Lee is dedicating a whole episode to her mechanical mates! We'll meet Harvey the capsicum picking robot, learn all about robotic vision and explore the lunar surface with a hopping robotic roo!



AgBot: The future of agriculture is solar powered, artificially intelligent and robotic! Meet Owen Bawden from the Queensland University of Technology as he explains how robotics are changing this ancient industry!



Harvey Robot: Agricultural robots aren’t just confined to the field as Chris Lehnert from Queensland University of Technology and his hard working robot Harvey demonstrate!



RoboCup: One day, three leagues, infinite excitement! Join Lee as she reports live from the 2016 Robo Cup Junior!



Mousetrap Car: Ready, set, go! Junior scientist Luci has taken it upon herself to build her very own wind up racer!



Robo Vision: Robots are primed to change the world we live in. But first we need people like Daniel Griffiths from the University of South Australia to help them see!



Luna Roo: The moon looks pretty special from down here on earth, but what about up close? We used to send astronauts to photograph the moon, but now it’s a job for people like Juxi from the Queensland University of Technology and his robot; Luna Roo!



All that and more on a mechanically minded episode of SCOPE!



